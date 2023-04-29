Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Declines By 37.3%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Senstar Technologies stock remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Friday. 3,640 shares of the stock were exchanged. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,032,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.