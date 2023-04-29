Short Interest in SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Increases By 27.9%

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,301,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 1,017,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,011.0 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SGHHF stock remained flat at C$14.26 on Friday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$14.26 and a 52-week high of C$14.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.66.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

