Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Drops By 30.0%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 12,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 967,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of SHCR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 818,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,180. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $548.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharecare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

