Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Expands By 12.8%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Signal Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Signal Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.50.
Signal Gold Company Profile
