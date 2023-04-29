Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Expands By 12.8%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Signal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Signal Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.50.

Signal Gold Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

