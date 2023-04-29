Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Grows By 40.1%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,073,700 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 1,479,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

SFTBF stock remained flat at $37.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Further Reading

