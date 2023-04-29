Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Drops By 21.6%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 824,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SXC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.