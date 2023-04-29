Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Drops By 21.6%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 824,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy
In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy Price Performance
SXC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.