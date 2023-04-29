Short Interest in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Increases By 12.9%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 10,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPWR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get SunPower alerts:

Insider Transactions at SunPower

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.