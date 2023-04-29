Short Interest in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Grows By 13.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. 1,503,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

