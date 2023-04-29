Short Interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Rises By 84.5%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the March 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.77. 40,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $505.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,565. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tiptree by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,732,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 595,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 170,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tiptree by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

