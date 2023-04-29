Short Interest in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Grows By 32.4%

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,080,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 21,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,199,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $53.34.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.