Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Drops By 60.8%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EDI remained flat at $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,323. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

