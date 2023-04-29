Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declines By 61.4%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the March 31st total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW opened at $63.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.