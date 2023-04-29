Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,629,300 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 6,120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,258.6 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEMHF traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

