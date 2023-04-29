Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,629,300 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 6,120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,258.6 days.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SEMHF traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $62.00.
About Siemens Healthineers
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.