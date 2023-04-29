Sierra Bancorp to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $249.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

