Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $295.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.50.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $31.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.