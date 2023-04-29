Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Up 47.1% in April

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 576,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILC traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $34.94. 24,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 12.16%.

SILC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

