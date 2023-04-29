Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 828,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.