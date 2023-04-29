Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) PT Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $125.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.91.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $3,146,789. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.