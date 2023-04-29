Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in April

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sims Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS SMSMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. Sims has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.
Sims Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sims
Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sims (SMSMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.