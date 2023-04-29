Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in April

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sims Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS SMSMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. Sims has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Sims Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sims

Several research firms have recently commented on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

