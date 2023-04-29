Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 222,890 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. 948,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 67.51% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

