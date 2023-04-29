Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPXCY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.8586 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.80. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

