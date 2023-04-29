Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.
Sirius XM Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
