Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.19. 5,623,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

