Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Skinvisible Price Performance

Shares of SKVI stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Skinvisible has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $449,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Skinvisible alerts:

About Skinvisible

(Get Rating)

See Also

Skinvisible, Inc is a pharmaceutical research company, which engages in the development of a patented polymer delivery system called Invisicare. It also formulates topical skin products which are out-licensed globally. It operates under the trademarks Skinvisible, Invisicare, JUSTCARE, Kintari, and Skinbrella.

Receive News & Ratings for Skinvisible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skinvisible and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.