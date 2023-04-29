SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ SKYX opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.94. SKYX Platforms has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -2,474.21.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,605,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $1,689,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 336,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at $1,615,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes.

