SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. SLM’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

