SmartFinancial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
SmartFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.
SmartFinancial Price Performance
SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $366.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $30.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMBK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
