Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 74,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 80,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

