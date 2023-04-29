Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,654.12

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,654.12 ($20.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,673 ($20.89). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,665.50 ($20.80), with a volume of 477,590 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.61) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.61) to GBX 1,860 ($23.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,845 ($23.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Smiths Group Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,706.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,654.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55,790.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65.
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Smiths Group
In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,756 ($2,193.08). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.