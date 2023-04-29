Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,654.12

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,654.12 ($20.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,673 ($20.89). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,665.50 ($20.80), with a volume of 477,590 shares traded.

SMIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.61) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.61) to GBX 1,860 ($23.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,845 ($23.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,706.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,654.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55,790.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133,333.33%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,756 ($2,193.08). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

