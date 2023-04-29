Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in April

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

About Smurfit Kappa Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.