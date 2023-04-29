Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.69.

SNAP opened at $8.71 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Snap by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

