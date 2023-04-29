Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

NASDAQ SCKT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.75. 9,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

