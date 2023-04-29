Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Shares Up 2.2%

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.84 and last traded at C$16.52. 14,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 32,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Softchoice Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$948.64 million and a PE ratio of 34.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.03.

Softchoice Company Profile

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

