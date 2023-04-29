Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
SIRC stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,284,694. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
