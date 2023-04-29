Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

SIRC stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,284,694. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, and Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

