SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $368.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.15.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $285.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,871,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 511,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 123,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

