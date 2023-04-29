SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $368.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.15.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $285.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,871,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 511,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 123,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.