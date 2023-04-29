SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.51 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $187.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 127.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

