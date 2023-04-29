Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Solid Power Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDPW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 75,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,231. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

