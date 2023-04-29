Sonen Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sonen Capital LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,381,212 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $63.05. 5,597,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,205. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

