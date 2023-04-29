SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Up 32.3% in April

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 381,388 shares in the company, valued at $945,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $235,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,827 shares of company stock valued at $739,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SOUN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,135,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,317,664. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
