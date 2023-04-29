SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Up 44.1% in April

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoundHound AI Stock Up 25.1 %
Shares of SOUNW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. 34,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.10.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
