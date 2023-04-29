South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) PT Set at C$2.01 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 target price on South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of STS opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. South Star Battery Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$16.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.55.
About South Star Battery Metals
