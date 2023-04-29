South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SOUHY. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.18) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Up 2.3 %

SOUHY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 38,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,945. South32 has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

South32 Cuts Dividend

South32 Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%.

(Get Rating)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.