Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $56.00 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5,325.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 202,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 144,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

