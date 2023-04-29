S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.35-$12.55 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.58. 1,742,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.11. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

