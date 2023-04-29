SPACE ID (ID) Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a market cap of $201.98 million and approximately $127.41 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.6818251 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $211,918,491.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

