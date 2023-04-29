SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187,579 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $99,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $184.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.