SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,826 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,586. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

