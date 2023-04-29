Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of SNMSF traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

About Spin Master

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.