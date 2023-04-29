SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.67-$4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.46 billion-$5.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.67-4.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. 1,842,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,570,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,298,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.