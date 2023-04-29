Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $648.19 million for the quarter.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Price Performance

SGU stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Star Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Star Group by 29,929.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 639,598 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Star Group by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 76,918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Star Group by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.